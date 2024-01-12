The market is saturated with people talking about narcissism, reading about narcissism, calling other people narcissists, and… behaving like narcissists.

In all the chaos and noise, how can we know what narcissism really is? How do we get a clear signal?

I brought independent thinker Nathalie Martinek PhD onto my podcast to share her unique perspectives on interpersonal and societal narcissism, and how to hack it.

Nathalie is in a league of her own. She’s a narcissism expert and biologist who writes extensively on her popular Substack, Hacking Narcissism, approaching it in a unique way. Like any good scientist, she has a systems approach to narcissism, looks for patterns, tests her theories, and then writes about her findings. Her personal encounters and experiences led to her curiosity about the phenomenon, and she writes some of the most profound stuff on narcissism that I’ve ever read.

What you’re about to hear in this deep dive on narcissism is not something you’ll find on better help or psychology today, and will provide life-changing tools that you can use to improve your life and relationships, and to influence your workplace, family systems, and society at large.