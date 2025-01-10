The Millennial-Boomer Dance

Trigger warning:

If you are a boomer, this will trigger you. But you will not even realize you’re triggered because you can’t deal with your feelings.

If you are a millennial, this will trigger you too. You may or may not decide to blame it on the boomers, depending how neurotically self-aware you are.

If you are Gen-X, you will be laughing at how obsessed we are with caricaturing and blaming each other for all our problems.

If you are Gen-Z, welcome to the shit show. You guys can choose to not do what we did.

I just got back from spending a month long holiday with my boomer in-laws. We FaceTimed with my boomer parents, for good measure.

When we arrived home, I had to fire a boomer. Or kind of. Not even sure what’s happening at this point.

That boomer was my housekeeper. My house-cleaning lady. My maid, dammit. Yes, I have a maid. Or I had one. If you can afford to have someone reset your house from all the hidden toddler crumbs and do the other dirty work for you, you are entitled to, and don’t need to soften the language by calling her your cleaning lady.

Like a millennial would. Because we don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. Because our parents trained us to take care of their feelings, and feel responsible for their feelings.

I love you mom, don’t worry, if you’re reading this, this is a general thing and I am going to make a generally generational point here, so please, do not be sad and then expect me to take care of your feelings.