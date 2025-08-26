Unorthodox Opinions
In Awe of Living
In defence of sounding morbid
Aug 26, 2025
Kate Wand
July 2025
Personal Legend & The Worry Monster
Thoughts about life
Jul 30, 2025
Kate Wand
June 2025
Enmeshment & Un-Enmeshing
“My friend, you have not grown up with an enmeshed family who escaped communism but brought the psychological and emotional features of communism with…
Jun 30, 2025
Kate Wand
April 2025
When Is Helping Harming?
A story about a sandwich, and a few more.
Apr 30, 2025
Kate Wand
Do You Owe The World An Explanation?
Did you die or something?
Apr 2, 2025
Kate Wand
February 2025
What Baby Boomers Didn't Mess Up
Their legacy, their saving grace, their gift.
Feb 28, 2025
Kate Wand
Stop Taking People's Bullshit Seriously
Or, how to be happy-go-lucky
Feb 26, 2025
Kate Wand
Somebody To Love
Memories of another time
Feb 14, 2025
Kate Wand
Home Is Where The School Is
I rest my case.
Feb 13, 2025
Kate Wand
Equality of the Sexes Messed Women Up
I wish someone would have told me sooner
Feb 8, 2025
Kate Wand
Dealing With Cluster B
My appearance on Joshua Slocum's 'Disaffected'
Feb 3, 2025
Kate Wand
January 2025
Why You See Through The Matrix
The Dark Night of the Soul
Jan 31, 2025
Kate Wand
